Kenya: Beatrice Chebet Leads Kenyan Sweep in Elgoibar X-Country

Elgoibar, Spain — World cross-country champion Beatrice Chebet led a Kenyan sweep in a commanding win at the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza, a World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting on Sunday.

Just weeks after setting a new 5km world record, Chebet clinched victory in 26 minutes and eight seconds, two seconds ahead of second placed Edinah Jebitok while Grace Nawowuna was third.

"It was tough as the rain appeared just before the race but I'm satisfied with my Spanish tour as I managed a world record and my first win at such prestigious race like this," said Chebet, whose next race will be in Eldoret on 3 February before she turns her attention to defending her world cross-country title in Belgrade.

Chebet took command of the women's 7.62km race from the start and covered the opening lap on the track in 1:18 with just compatriots Jebitok and Nawowuna plus Ethiopia's Asmarech Anley for company.

British trio Lauren Hall, Sarah Astin and Niamh Brown were three seconds behind while Spain's Irene Sánchez-Escribano, Carolina Robles and Isabel Barreiro ran another couple of seconds adrift.

Chebet's relentless pace - 3:19 and 3:21 for the first two kilometres on a far from ideal circuit - soon paid off and Anley could not live with that pace, leaving the Kenyan contingent as a lead trio out in front.

Chebet gradually increased her speed and clocked 7:02 for the penultimate lap, but 2021 Elgoibar winner Jebitok and Nawowuna still remained at her shoulder.

Just before the bell, Nawowuna - who finished fourth at last year's World Cross - briefly took the lead, but Chebet soon regained pole position. A struggling Anley, meanwhile, was overtaken on the last lap by the leading British and Spanish runners.

The key move came with one kilometre remaining when Chebet broke away from her compatriots to cover the final lap in 6:54, securing her first victory in Elgoibar in what was her third appearance.

Jebitok dropped Nawowuna in the final kilometre to finish second, two seconds behind Chebet. Much further back, Britain's Brown claimed fourth place.

Meanwhile, Ishamel Kipkurui was the best placed Kenyan in the men's race as he finished fourth, in a contest won by Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi in 30 minutes and 30 seconds.