Egypt: Abbas, Sisi to Discuss Ways to Stop Gaza War

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Cairo on Sunday to discuss with President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi ways to stop Israel's war on Gaza, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said.

The Palestinian embassy stated that both leaders will discuss the Egyptian, Arab, regional and international efforts to deal with the humanitarian disaster currently taking place in the Gaza strip.

They will discuss stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and attacks in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

The visit also aims to search for ways to open a political horizon that leads to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, the embassy said.

The embassy affirmed that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people inside and outside of Palestine.

Mahmoud Abbas is accompanied on this visit by Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the PLO Hussein Al-Sheikh, Head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service Major General Majed Faraj, and the President's Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Al-Khalidi.

According to the embassy, Abbas arrived in Cairo after being invited by President El-Sisi where he was received by Minister of Justice Omar Marwan and Ambassador of Palestine to Cairo Diab El-Louh.

