Somalia - Puntland's Said Deni Wins Re-Election in Historic Vote

Garowe, Somalia — The outgoing president of Puntland Said Abdullahi Deni was re-elected on Monday to serve the second term in the top office, making new history.

He defeated 10 other candidates, including his predecessor Dr Abdiweli Gaas, and former Somalia's minister of foreign affairs Abshir Haruse in the hotly contested presidential polls.

The election was held in the parliament house in Garowe, where 66 lawmakers cast their among the presidential candidates vying for the highest office of Puntland state of Somalia.

Deni was announced the winner of the election after garnering 45 majority votes against Guled Salah, his closest runner, who won 21 votes, according to the election result.

According to the constitution of the state, Deni will lead Puntland for the next five years.