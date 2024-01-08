South Africa: Fake Tiktok Account Impersonating Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) has cautioned members of the public and stakeholders of a fake TikTok account impersonating Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana.

The TikTok account "Pinky_Kekana3" has been fraudulently using the Deputy Minister's name and photos while disseminating untrue promises of teaching clients to trade and quickly make amounts ranging from R56 000 to R67 000.

The department said this is false and "intended to swindle and scam innocent citizens".

"For the record, Deputy Minister Kekana does not have a TikTok account and the Ministry and DPME do not offer any educational trading programmes about making money.

"Therefore, the public and stakeholders are urged to desist from following or communicating with the TikTok account "Pinky_Kekana3" to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous fraudsters," the department said on Sunday.

The official social media accounts of the Deputy Minister are as follows: