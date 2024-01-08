Tunisia: Intoxication With Counterfeit Alcohol - Two Individuals Arrested in Medenine

8 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two individuals were arrested in Medenine in the so-called case of intoxication by counterfeit alcohol, the National Guard General Directorate announced in a press release on Sunday.

They are accused of manufacturing and transporting counterfeit alcohol, which caused the death of four people and the poisoning of 45 others in the delegation of Sidi Makhlouf, governorate of Medenine.

When consulted on this matter, the Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the initiation of an investigation for "premeditated murder."

The two accused are in police custody, according to the same source.

Four people died on Saturday and more than 45 others were poisoned after consuming counterfeit alcohol, according to health sources.

