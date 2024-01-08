Tunisia: Kaouther Ben Hania's 'Four Daughters' Screened in Six Us Cities

8 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Kaouther Ben Hania's feature film "Four Daughters," which has been shortlisted in two categories for the 2024 Oscars, is currently being screened in six US cities.

Screenings are scheduled in the following cities: Los Angeles (on January 4 and 6), New York, Chicago, Austin and Nashville (on January 6) and Palm Springs (California) on January 6, 9 and 13 as part of the Palm Springs International film festival.

The screening on the 9th will be attended by director Kaouther Ben Hania.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) takes place every year in January and brings together the best of international cinema. Recognised as the first stop on the road to the Oscars, the PSIFF nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.

