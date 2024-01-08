Tunisia to Take Part in Winsunited Cup, March 22-26 (Ftf)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national football team will participate in the Winsunited Cup (W Cup), an international tournament held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 22-26, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) confirmed on Monday.

Alongside Tunisia, the tournament will feature senior teams from Croatia, 3rd at the Qatar-2022 World Cup, Egypt, the record holder for African titles, and New Zealand.

The semifinal matches will be played on March 22, followed by the losers facing off on March 25 in a match for the 3rd place. The winners of the semifinals will play for the inaugural title of W Cup champions on the following day.