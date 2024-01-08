Tunisia to Take Part in Winsunited Cup, March 22-26 (Ftf)

8 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national football team will participate in the Winsunited Cup (W Cup), an international tournament held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 22-26, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) confirmed on Monday.

Alongside Tunisia, the tournament will feature senior teams from Croatia, 3rd at the Qatar-2022 World Cup, Egypt, the record holder for African titles, and New Zealand.

The semifinal matches will be played on March 22, followed by the losers facing off on March 25 in a match for the 3rd place. The winners of the semifinals will play for the inaugural title of W Cup champions on the following day.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.