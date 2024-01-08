Tunisia: Six Tunisian Women in Tech of Year 2023 (Reconnect)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six Tunisian women have been named in Tech of the Year 2023 by the Tunisian association RECONNECTT, based in France and bringing together highly qualified Tunisian skills from all over the world.

The winners were chosen on the basis of their professional careers, scientific publications and commitment to Tunisia.

Through their work, projects and achievements, they have all contributed to Tunisia's radiance in the fields of medical technology, robotics and neuromuscular medicine, terrestrial and planetary remote sensing, spatial analysis and water resource management, as well as multi-agent systems technologies and their applications.

They laureates are Rym Zalila Wenkstern (Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Center for Applied AI at the University of Dallas, Texas, USA), Zohra Lili Chabaane (Professor of Remote Sensing, Geographic Information Systems and Water Resources Management at the Institut National Agronomique de Tunisie (INAT), Senda Ajroud-Driss (Professor of Neurology at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, Chicago, USA), Olfa Khélia Boubaker (Professor of Control Systems Engineering and Robotics at the National Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology-INSAT, Tunisia), Amira Romani (Senior Vice President at Global Innovation & Technology/ Siemens Healthineers, Germany) and Ines Fenni (Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, CA, USA).

The vote was carried out by the association's active members and ambassadors around the world.

Through this naming, RECONNECTT aims to give a boost women in science and technology in Tunisia, promote scientists, researchers, experts, leaders and talents, enhance the cultural and heritage capital in Tunisia and worldwide and develop North-South and South-South partnerships in the Mediterranean in new technologies.