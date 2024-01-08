Kenya: Police Officers Who Teargassed Raila's Birthday Celebrations to Face Administrative Action

8 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome says action will be taken against police officers who teargassed a group of Kenyans celebrating the birthday of Raila Odinga in Nairobi on Sunday.

The IG described the actions of the police officers as "unwarranted violent dispersion" which must be punished.

He reaffirmed the National Police Service's commitment to operating within the laws governing its operations and serving all Kenyans equally.

"The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to remaining politically neutral in the execution of its mandate of protecting life and property," he stated.

The action comes in response to public outcry over the dispersal of the crowd celebrating Odinga's 79th birthday.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the police officers' actions as a "shameful act" driven by the fear of the Kenya Kwanza regime. He vowed that no amount of intimidation or police brutality would stop them from celebrating Raila Odinga.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua criticized the police's actions as "absolute madness" under President William Ruto's administration, questioning how long such actions would be tolerated.

