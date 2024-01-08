Kenya: Maseno's Straight a Well Deserved, Teacher Hails Top Performer

Kisumu — Okoth Enock Omondi, a student at Maseno School who scored straight As in all the eight subjects with 84 points in the just released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), has been described as hard working, his teachers saying the score did not come as a surprise .

Peter Nyawach, Deputy Principal at the school, said the student consistently posted good grades in internal exams preceding the KNEC-administered assessment.

"He had exhibited good results before, because even in our mock examinations, he was one of the boys who scored all the points during mock exams," he said.

Nyawach said the student made history in the internal examinations, having been the first to post 84 points.

"That has not happened here in the past, because he didn't not only scored straight As but got 84 points out of 84 points," he said.

STEM-focused

Addressing the press at the school on Monday after tabulating the school results, the Deputy Principal says the performance of the student has made them proud.

He noted that his strength was in languages but was also capable in sciences and humanities.

Nyawach said overall the 2023 cohort performed exemplary well.

He said the school has dedicated its effort towards STEM, an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Nyawach said the management was keen to make Maseno a STEM school of choice, so as to allow their students to get competitive courses at the university and technical institutions.

"Our dream is moving towards Technical Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) so we are determined to have our students get competitive courses," he said.

The school mean for 2023 stood at 9.543 an equivalent of B plus.

Nyawach said the school's expectation has been met and that the administration was looking forward to even better results in 2024.