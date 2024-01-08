Kenya: I Will Do Whatever It Takes, President Ruto Says On Housing Project, Healthcare

Nairobi — President William Ruto has sustained his attacks on the Judiciary now saying he will 'do whatever it takes' to ensure the implementation of the government's flagship projects which include affordable housing and universal health coverage.

In his tour in Uasin Gishu County, President Ruto questioned the suspension of government projects by the judiciary, suggesting that such actions were aimed at undermining crucial government programs through legal means.

"Let us give ordinary Kenyans a chance and I will do whatever it takes to defend the right of the people who have no jobs. I will do whatever it takes to ensure those who don't have health insurance get one. It's their right," the President said.

President Ruto has dominated the headlines since last week when he declared his intent to disregard court-issued stay orders and push ahead with critical projects such as Affordable Housing and the Social Health Insurance Act which form part of his legacy.

His stance has elicited strong reactions from the opposition and the Law Society of Kenya, which cautioned against what they perceive as a disregard for the constitution and the risk of veering into dictatorship.

Ruto accused certain unnamed judicial officials of conspiring with corruption cartels to thwart government initiatives, vowing to dismantle such networks.

The Head of State urged the Judiciary and litigants not to sabotage the progress made by the executive and legislature in prioritizing the implementation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto which includes employment opportunities.

"The Judiciary should be patriotic and think about the welfare of millions of Kenyans who don't have jobs, those selling their property so that they can afford hospital bills. We now have a government policy, we now can change," Ruto stated.

Unwavered by the court decisions, President Ruto announced plans to launch the groundbreaking of 10,000 units in an affordable housing project in Uasin Gishu County.

The court dealt a blow to President William Ruto's housing program after declaring the Housing Levy unconstitutional for being discriminatory and creating unequal principles.

The judges ruled that Section 84 of the Finance Act, which amends the Employment Act to introduce the Housing Levy violates the principles of taxation for making distinction between formal and informal sectors, thus creating unequal and inequitable principles.

Recently, the High Court halted the enforcement and implementation of the Social Health Insurance Fund Act 2023, the Primary Health Care Act 2023, and the Digital Health Act 2023 pending a legal challenge to their legality.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) obtained court orders preventing the government's planned rollout of universal health coverage as outlined in these laws.

Despite the President's announcement of the rollout in January, the High Court suspended the planned implementation of the Social Health Insurance Act 2023 by the Ministry of Health until February 2024.