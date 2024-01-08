Kenya: Can Shujaa Make History At Paris Games As First Kenyan Team to Win Olympic Medal?

Nairobi — Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander 'Sasha' Mutai is bullish the national men's rugby 7s side can make history as the first team from Kenya to win a medal at the Olympics during this year's games in Paris.

Mutai said they are a very ambitious union, expressing optimism that this target is attainable so long as all stakeholders put in the work to make it a reality.

"Later in the year...coming in July...we are looking at becoming the first medal winning team at the Olympics, not individual. We are very ambitious and have got high targets. That's how we live our lives...as long as you put in the work, I am very confident in both teams (Lionesses and Shujaa), we shall fly the flag high," Mutai said.

First things first for the chair is this weekend's Challenger Series in Dubai where the national men and women's teams - Shujaa and Lionesses respectively - will be battling for the chance to graduate to the prestigious World Rugby 7s Series.

Whereas the ladies will be seeking to dine at the high table of the sport for the first time in their existence, their male counterparts will be angling to reclaim the position they lost last May after relegation at the London Sevens.

Mutai did not mince his words about the union's expectations for both teams, expressing confidence that the task at hand is not out of reach of the players' capabilities.

"For us we are very confident that both teams are going to make it for the World Rugby 7s Series. The women have not been there before so this is new for them but with the coaching staff who are here...they are confident and so are we. For the men's team, we are looking at nothing less than getting back to the World Rugby 7s Series," he said.

Shujaa are in Pool C along with Mexico, Germany and East African neighbours, Uganda whereas the Lionesses will be hoping to feast on China, Mexico and Czech Republic in Pool B.

Mutai further highlighted the importance of Kenya getting back among the crème-de-la-crème of Sevens rugby.

"We have associations with other teams globally as well as with World Rugby. It is all teamwork because World Rugby also requires Kenya to be back up there. We need them and they need us because those fans we are talking about, without Kenya in the Series, we will not see them. Let's see Kenyan fans in Munich, in Madrid, in Uruguay and Paris when we play in the Olympics," the chair said.

Both teams departed for Dubai on Monday.