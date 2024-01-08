Kenya: Showmax to Rebrand Next Month With Revamped Local, International Contents

Nairobi — Showmax, an online video subscription service, customers are set to enjoy more contents as it moves to rebrand next month.

The streaming platform will also debut 21 Showmax Originals from four African countries and the continent's first standalone Premier League mobile streaming plan.

Some of the lined-up programmes include the Kenyan drama series Single Kiasi, back with both old and new faces, and adaptations of two South African bestsellers, Angela Makholwa's serial killer thriller Red Ink and Catch Me A Killer, the memoir of Micki Pistorius, South Africa's first serial killer profiler.

On Valentine's Day, Showmax will also be releasing four films, namely Forever Yena, Intlawulo, Matilda en Matthys from South Africa, and The Counsellor from Nigeria.

Some of the international highlights include Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, two of the 10 biggest box office hits of 2023, as well as the second season of Halo in the US.

This follows a partnership between MultiChoice, the international media heavyweight comcast's NBCUniversal, and Sky last year.

According to Marc Jury, CEO of Showmax, the new media giant will have three plans, including Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile, and Showmax Premier League Mobile.

"2024 is a big year for Showmax. We will be kicking it off with a content slate packed with world-class entertainment from the world's biggest brands plus more African Originals than ever before and the first ever mobile Premier League plan for Africa," said Marc Jury CEO Showmax.

Showmax, which was launched in 2015, is available in more than 40 markets across the continent, offering a combination of original African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the best kids' shows.