Angola: MPLA Urges Greater Control Over Piim Projects

Malanje — The first provincial secretary of the MPLA party in Malanje Province, Marcos Nhunga, on Friday urged public office holders to step up their monitoring of the projects under the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) and the programme to Fight Hunger and Poverty.

According to the politician, this measure must also involve his party's leaders, aiming for the strengthening of the government action, with a view to improving the work of the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion of the New Year's greetings ceremony for MPLA militants, Marcos Nhunga said that 2024 will be a year of many challenges and will demand greater commitment and responsibility from party and government organisations in carrying out and monitoring political and governance tasks.

Meanwhile, he said that in the political domain, the challenges include the successful holding of the assemblies to renew the mandates of the Municipal, Communal and Action Committees (CAP), as well as the political and ideological training of militants, with a view to their active participation in actions related to the development of the province and the strengthening of the organisation.

He stressed that the ideological training of young people should serve to inculcate them a spirit of patriotism and defence of the party's principles and values.

The event ended with the presentation of a message from the leaders, officials, staff and workers of the MPLA Provincial Committee, who pledged to work towards the realisation of the party's aspirations for the five-year period 2022/2027, aimed at improving the quality of life of the population.

RM/NC/PBC/MRA/jmc