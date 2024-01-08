Malawi: Troubled M'mbelwa University in Mzimba Plans to Enroll First Years June Next Year

8 January 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Government says it plans to enroll first year students at M'mbelwa University in Mzimba next year in June.

In the current budget government allocated K5 billion towards the project.

Touring the project this morning, Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima said he is excited with the commencement of construction.

The visit follows the recent awarding of the contract to two Contractors and these are Paramount Group and DEC Construction companies which are both on the site.

Speaking during the tour , Kambauwa said was impressed on what she saw on the project. The Minister said the first phase will cost K150 billion and the whole project will cost K450 billion.

The Minister said the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is more committed to ensure the University project is completed in time.

The Minister said she was happy that the project will complete in 18 months.

