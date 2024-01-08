Tanzania/Egypt: Egypt Beat Tanzania in Final Before Afcon 2023

Egypt concluded their pre-Africa Cup of Nations preparations with a 2-0 triumph against Tanzania, thanks to a composed finish by Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan and a penalty kick by Mohamed Salah.

The win serves as the Pharaohs' solitary warm-up encounter ahead of the tournament's commencement in Cote d'Ivoire on January 13.

Coach Rui Vitoria utilized the opportunity to assess certain players, fielding Zamalek's goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy and left-back Ahmed Fatouh, both returning after a prolonged absence of over six weeks. Additionally, Mohamed Elneny, recently recovered from injury while with Arsenal, featured in the match.

Despite dominating possession, Egypt initially struggled to significantly challenge Tanzania's goalkeeper. The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when Mohamed Salah delivered a precise long pass to Trezeguet, allowing him to beat the oncoming keeper from close range.

Maintaining their momentum in the second half, Egypt pressed forward, resulting in substitute Omar Marmoush being brought down in the penalty area midway through the period.

Salah turned from provider to scorer as he scored from the penalty kick to secure Egypt's second goal of the match.

Vitoria utilized substitutions, introducing Ahmed "Zizo" El Sayed, Mahmoud "Kahraba" Abdel-Moneim, Ali Gabr, and Hamdi Fathy, to give them playing time ahead of their departure to Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday.

The seven-time African champions will kick off their campaign against Mozambique on 14 January, followed by a clash with Ghana four days later, concluding their group stage against Cape Verde on 22 January.