Kenya: Woman Caught On Camera Insulting Medics in Busia Due in Court

Nairobi — The 23-year-old woman who was caught on camera hurling insults at Port Victoria Hospital Staff in Busia County is due in court Monday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Vanessa Ogema, spent the night behind bars pending her arraignment on Monday surrendered to Busia Police station on Sunday afternoon apologizing for her conduct.

The incident which occurred on January 1 prompted Medics to down their tools in protest of harassment of the Health workers leaving patients unattended as operations remained paralyzed at the facility.

According to her lawyer, Leonard Okanda Ogema issued an apology regarding the verbal harassment incident which went viral on Social Media urging health workers to resume their duties .

"I have had extensive discussions with Vanessa. The events of January 1 are heavily regretted. She is a Medic who respects the medical Profession, she respects nurses deeply and we do not wish that whatever happened be the reason why people in Port Victoria and neighboring areas have to suffer," said Okanda .

The police however are yet to arrest another man who was recorded alongside Vanessa harassing staff at the Port Victoria Hospital.

Vanessa is expected to be charged with an offence of creating disorders and damaging properties.