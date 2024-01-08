Eritrea: President of Federal Republic of Somalia Arrives in Asmara

8 January 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 January 2024- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Asmara in the early afternoon hours today for a two-day working visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will discuss enhancement of bilateral ties as well as regional and international matters of mutual interest to the two countries.

