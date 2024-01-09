South Africa: Higher Education Minister Nzimande Denies Corruption Allegations - South African News Briefs - January 09, 2023

Higher Education Minister Nzimande Slams Corruption Claims as 'Smear Campaign'

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande vehemently denied allegations of receiving kickbacks from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme service providers, calling them a "smear campaign" aimed at tarnishing his reputation, reports EWN. In a press briefing, Nzimande addressed accusations linking him, his political party, the South African Communist Party (SACP), and NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa to receiving substantial kickbacks from NSFAS service providers and stressing that these accusations are baseless and violate his rights. Nzimande compared the situation to unfounded gossip targeting him because of his position, asserting that he would consider legal options to protect himself from these "spurious" allegations.

South Africa Makes Case for Halting Israeli Offensive in Gaza

South Africa says the International Court of Justice (ICJ) only needs to establish that some of its accusations against Israel are capable of falling under the Genocide Convention to effectively order the suspension of its military operations in Gaza, reports News24. The government filed an 84-page application to ICJ alleging that Israel's actions in Gaza constituted genocide. They argue that immediate provisional measures are needed to protect Palestinians' rights under the Genocide Convention. South Africa seeks to halt Israel's military operations, prevent forced displacement of Palestinians, and ensure access to essentials like food and medical supplies. Israel denies the allegations, stating its actions aim to defend against attacks by Hamas and protect civilians, using measures to warn before bombings. The application highlights staggering casualties and dire conditions in Gaza, accusing Israel of genocidal acts. Legal experts express differing opinions on the outcome, while the U.S. dismisses South Africa's case as baseless and unproductive.

4-Year-Old Missing After Being Left Asleep by Side of Road

Two cousins, aged 19 and 20, have been charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving four-year-old Reitumetse Madibeng sleeping under a tree in Dewetsdorp, Free State, reports TimesLIVE. As per Lt-Col Thabo Covane, the cousins, accompanied by the child, set out from Kanana towards farms in the R702 road area. Allegedly, when the child grew tired and rested under a tree, the cousins continued their journey, leaving her behind. Upon reaching their destination, they informed the mother, who promptly contacted the police. Despite a search effort, the child remains missing.

