Zimbabwe: All Set for Start of 2024 School Year Today

THE 2024 school year begins today with most boarders travelling to their schools yesterday and schools implementing the basic hygiene standards required to prevent cholera.

In Harare, it was a hive of activity as scores of learners converged at the usual pick-up points including Harare Exhibition Park and the Civic Centre car park off Gamal Abdel Nasser Road.

School buses and hired buses started departing Harare as early as 8 am with only a few still waiting by midday.

Some Form 1 learners were excited to be enrolled at boarding schools while others said they were nervous as it was their first time learning away from their families.

Tino Moyo, a Form 1 learner at Hillview College, said he was happy to be going to a boarding school for the first time. "I am so excited and I hope to make new friends and a new environment. This is my first time to be learning at a boarding school and hope to learn well."

Parents and guardians who escorted their children to the buses said they were happy as they did not encounter any challenges in paying the school fees and buying school requirements for their children.

"Mrs Memory Mada said she started saving for her child's school fees last year so she paid it all in time. "People have to know that there is life after the festive season so what I did was to start saving for my child's school fees and all her needs last year. So I did not face any problem and I am happy that my child is going back to school."

Mrs Yeukai Manomano said she was happy that her child was going back to school and wished the best for him.

"I am happy that boy is going back to school. He is in Form 4 and he will be writing exams this year so I wish him all be best and I am expecting straight As," she said.

The president of the Association of School Heads, Mr Munyaradzi Majoni, said the schools were ready for work and he anticipated that they would not encounter any problems.

"We are ready to go to work and so far we have not yet encountered any challenges. We are happy that the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo addressed some of the challenges faced by schools.

"We hope that adequate resources will be provided and the issue of teachers' remuneration will be addressed. We are ready to work," he said.

The irector of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said: "We anticipate smooth schools opening tomorrow and we have ensured that our schools are safe learning environments.

"In fact, the Honourable Minister will be on the ground monitoring and observing the opening of the 2024 school calendar at various schools this week in Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and other provinces.

"We strongly encourage all parents to pay approved fees and levies to enable our schools to function and run smoothly. Where they face challenges they must approach the school head to discuss a payment plan which they must then honour."