Angola Central Bank Discuss Ways to Reduce Inflation

Luena — The Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) of the National Bank of Angola (BNA) is due to meet on January 19 to analyze and discuss ways to curb the rising inflation that has hit the Southern African nation, the BNA spokesperson Manuel Dias has said.

Manuel Dias added that one of the goals is to put the current inflation rate below the present figure of 18.19 percent to stabilize the country's economy and prices, which as he said, continues to be the main challenge for the central bank.

Asked about the current situation of the national financial system, the BNA spokesperson said that from a global and systemic point of view, it is performing well, judging by several indicators that have permanently been the objective of evaluation by the Financial System Stability Committee.

The BNA official stressed that the perspective for this year is to continue the implementation of the BNA's strategic plan in force from 2023, until 2028 for the success of the country's Central Bank's duties.