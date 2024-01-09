Kenya: 15 People Dead in Bus-Matatu Collission On Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Nairobi — A fatal road accident has claimed the lives of 15 people along the Nakuru-Eldoret road.

Police say the accident involving a bus christened Classic Kings of Congo and a North Ways shuttle occurred at Twin Bridge area at 2am, leaving several other people with serious injuries.

Police say the two vehicles collided head-on with reports indicating one of them was trying to overtake.

"15 people died on the spot and those with injuries were rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital," a statement from Police Headquarters said.

There have been increased road accidents in the country since late last year, particularly during the festive season mostly blamed on dangerous driving.

Latest statistics show that 3,500 people are killed in road accidents annually, raising concerns on the country's road safety.