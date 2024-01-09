Rwanda: Rubavu - Residents Seek Improved Facilities at Nyamyumba Hot Springs

The local community in Rubavu District decries the lack of improved facilities at Nyamyumba Hot Springs, calling for its development as a tourism destination.

Nyamyumba, located near Lake Kivu, is a popular destination for people from all walks of life seeking the natural healing properties of its water. Visitors come to witness the springs and bathe in the hot tub to improve blood circulation, reduce stress, and alleviate skin irritations.

The hot springs site currently has two main water sources being accessed separately; ordinary and VIP sections at Rwf1,000 and Rwf2,000 respectively.

The lack of updated facilities, such as changing rooms for both men and women, as well as coffee shops and restaurants in the area, continue to be something the local community seeks.

Joseph Ndayisenga, a 31-year-old geography teacher in Nyanza District, frequently visits the hot springs for relaxation. We found him in the VIP section.

"I always come here to refresh my body as this water is a source of medicine. I was feeling very tired but now I feel relaxed," he said.

Both locals and foreigners can be found at the hot springs, with the latter often visiting for warmth or a natural massage.

"I just feel the warmth, and then I feel good," says Mzee George Njoroge, a Kenya national.

His colleague, Kabaka Muteesa, who works as a mechanic, regularly visits the hot springs for a body massage.

Ndayisenga, like others who spoke to The New Times, highlighted the lack of enhanced facilities at the hot springs, both as a public place and as a tourist destination.

"At least in every public place, changing rooms, washrooms, food, and drinking joints are essential facilities that should be in place," Mzee George said.

Local tourist guide at the hot springs, Isaiah Izibyose, said, "There is a need for a good pool for visitors as a tourism attraction."

According to Déogratias Nzabonimpa, Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development, Rubavu District is working with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) to look for investors to develop the area.

"There is an ongoing initiative to develop the hot springs in partnership with RDB. We're expecting an investor who will establish a five-star hotel on the island and develop the hot springs into improved swimming pools. Meanwhile, two investors are interested, likely to oversee it very soon," he told The New Times.

Presently, there is a private company working with the district to provide "cleanness at the hot springs as a way of preserving the natural resources, and welcoming visitors till its full development is complete."