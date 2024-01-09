Kenya: Dutch Flower Company Sets Up an Export Facility in Kenya

Nairobi — A flower exporting company, Packed at Source (PASA), has opened up a flower packaging facility for export at Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) in Nairobi.

PASA, which is a subsidiary of the Dutch Flower Group, announced that the new facility will also serve as a hub for Africa.

Through the unit, fresh cut-flower bouquets will be shipped to the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

"Excited to see EPZ continue to play a critical role in our export market. Textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, floriculture, agribusiness, and food industry companies are flourishing within EPZ, symbolizing the diverse strength of our economy," Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said.

"This growth not only fuels Foreign Direct Investment but also opens up new avenues for our youth, paving the way for increased employment opportunities. Together, we're building a stronger, more dynamic Kenya."

Flower is one of Kenya's top export earners after tea, thus its importance to the country's economy.

In 2022, for example, Kenya earned a total of Sh90 billion in flower revenue, which was a slight drop from Sh110 billion during a similar period in 2021.

The decline was attributed to a falling demand for the commodity on the global market.