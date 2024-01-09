Rwanda: Genocide Memorial Testament to National Reconciliation - King Abdullah II of Jordan

King Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein of the Kingdom of Jordan, on January 8, paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, saying it is a testament to national reconciliation.

He is in Kigali on a three-day working visit since January 7, to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries and witness the signing of different agreements across sectors.

In his message in the tribute book at the memorial, he wrote: "The Kigali Genocide Memorial commemorates a painful part of Rwanda's history and a lesson to humanity. It is a testament to this nation's dedication to national reconciliation. The stories shared here hold lessons to the whole world about overcoming great tragedies and working towards unity, peace, and resilience."

The memorial is the final resting place for up to 259,000 victims of the Genocide and serves as a place where people can grieve for their lost loved ones and remember them. It also serves as a museum where both local and international visitors can learn about the history, implementation, and consequences of the Genocide.