Angola Improve Defensive, Attacking Aspects Ahead of Can Participation

8 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola national football team on Monday trained defensive and attacking aspects ahead of their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN '2023) to take place from January 13 to February 11 in Côte d'Ivoire, a source told ANGOP.

According to the training program, Angola will face Bahraini Tuesday at the Shabab Al Ahli stadium before their opening match in the CAN against Algeria on Wednesday.

Angola, Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania are in group D of the CAN.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved the 2023 CAN competition to January and February this year, due to climate reasons.

Final line-up of the national team:

Goalkeepers - Dominique, Kagu, Neblu and Gelson

Defenders - Nurio, Kinito, Gaspar, Loide, Tó Carneiro, Edde Afonso, Inácio and Buatu

Midfielders - Keliano, Beni, Fredy, Bruno Paz, Estrel and Show

Forwards - Banza, Depu, Mabululo, Bela, Zito Luvumbo, Milson, Gelson Dala, Zini and Gilberto.

