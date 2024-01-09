Angola/Egypt: Egypt Most Crowned African Champions

8 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Egypt is the most titled country in the history of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) with six trophies.

In this competition that began in 1957, Angola has never been on the podium, being in the quarter-finals the best position the team has achieved so far in this continental competition.

For climate reasons, the African Football Confederation (CAF) moved the CAN from 2023 to January and February this year.

Trophies:

1957 - Egypt

1959 - Egypt

1962 - Ethiopia

1963 - Ghana

1965 - Ghana

1968 - Zaire

1970 - Sudan

1972 - Congo

1974 - Zaire

1976 - Morocco

1978 - Ghana

1980 - Nigeria

1982 - Ghana

1984 - Cameroon

1986 - Egypt

1988 - Cameroon

1990 - Algeria

1992 - Ivory Coast

1994 - Nigeria

1996 - South Africa

1998 - Egypt

2000 - Cameroon

2002 - Cameroon

2004 - Tunisia

2006 - Egypt

2010 - Egypt

2012 - Zambia

2013 - Nigeria

2015 - Côte d'Ivoire

2017 - Cameroon

2019 - Algeria

2021 - Senegal

2023?

FN/CF/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.