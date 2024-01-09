Angola/Egypt: Egypt Most Crowned African Champions

Luanda — Egypt is the most titled country in the history of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) with six trophies.
In this competition that began in 1957, Angola has never been on the podium, being in the quarter-finals the best position the team has achieved so far in this continental competition.
For climate reasons, the African Football Confederation (CAF) moved the CAN from 2023 to January and February this year.
Trophies:
1957 - Egypt
1959 - Egypt
1962 - Ethiopia
1963 - Ghana
1965 - Ghana
1968 - Zaire
1970 - Sudan
1972 - Congo
1974 - Zaire
1976 - Morocco
1978 - Ghana
1980 - Nigeria
1982 - Ghana
1984 - Cameroon
1986 - Egypt
1988 - Cameroon
1990 - Algeria
1992 - Ivory Coast
1994 - Nigeria
1996 - South Africa
1998 - Egypt
2000 - Cameroon
2002 - Cameroon
2004 - Tunisia
2006 - Egypt
2010 - Egypt
2012 - Zambia
2013 - Nigeria
2015 - Côte d'Ivoire
2017 - Cameroon
2019 - Algeria
2021 - Senegal
2023?
