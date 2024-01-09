Angola/Egypt: Egypt Most Crowned African Champions

Luanda — Egypt is the most titled country in the history of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) with six trophies.

In this competition that began in 1957, Angola has never been on the podium, being in the quarter-finals the best position the team has achieved so far in this continental competition.

For climate reasons, the African Football Confederation (CAF) moved the CAN from 2023 to January and February this year.

Trophies:

1957 - Egypt

1959 - Egypt

1962 - Ethiopia

1963 - Ghana

1965 - Ghana

1968 - Zaire

1970 - Sudan

1972 - Congo

1974 - Zaire

1976 - Morocco

1978 - Ghana

1980 - Nigeria

1982 - Ghana

1984 - Cameroon

1986 - Egypt

1988 - Cameroon

1990 - Algeria

1992 - Ivory Coast

1994 - Nigeria

1996 - South Africa

1998 - Egypt

2000 - Cameroon

2002 - Cameroon

2004 - Tunisia

2006 - Egypt

2010 - Egypt

2012 - Zambia

2013 - Nigeria

2015 - Côte d'Ivoire

2017 - Cameroon

2019 - Algeria

2021 - Senegal

2023?

