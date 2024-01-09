Angola: AU Experts Praise Angolan Legislation On Child Protection

Luanda — Angola has adopted some of the best legislation regarding the protection of the children's rights, the president of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC) of the African Union (AU), Wilson de Almeida Adão, has said in Luanda.

Speaking at a meeting with the Angolan Ombudswoman, Florbela Araújo, Almeida said despite the quality of Angolan legislation, there is the need, as in most African states, to implement public policies to empower families, fight poverty and improve children's access to education and health.

"We believe that properly structured families are the first factor in protecting children, ensuring that they grow up in a prosperous and healthy environment that allows for their integrated development. That's why every Angolan should be an advocate for children, reinforcing the spirit of constructive citizenship, harmony, the common good and being a vehicle for transmitting love to neighbors," Adaõ said.

Mr. Adaõ condemned the coups d'état and the contestation of election results in some African countries, underlining that this situation has created political, economic and social instability on the continent and interrupted public policies in favor of the defense of human rights.

He praised the work of the Ombudsman's Office in defending and protecting the rights of children, especially victims of sexual abuse, guaranteeing the committee's technical and institutional support so that it can continue to promote programs for the benefit of children.JFS/MCN/TED/AMP