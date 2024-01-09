Africa: Angola 11th Oldest Team in Africa Cup of Nations

Luanda — With an average age of 26.6 years, the Angola national football team is the 11th oldest team to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations from January to 11 February in Côte d'Ivoire.
Cape Verde is the second oldest team in the competition, with an average age of 28.1, surpassed only by Egypt, with 28.85.
Mozambique is the fifth oldest team in the competition, with an average age of 27.49.
Average age of the 24 teams that will be at the CAN'2023 as stated by the Confederation of African Football CAF:
Egypt - 28.85 years old
Cape Verde - 28.1 years old
Namibia - 27.57 years old
South Africa - 27.52 years old
Mozambique - 27.49 years old
Tunisia - 27.41 years old
Algeria - 27.35 years old
DR Congo - 27.29 years old
Senegal - 26.93 years old
Côte d'Ivoire - 26.74 years old
Angola - 26.6 years old
Morocco - 26.59 years old
Nigeria - 26.52 years old
Ghana - 26.41 years old
Mauritania - 26.37 years old
Guinea - 26.24 years old
Gambia - 26.17 years old
Zambia - 26 years old
Mali - 25.85 years old
Burkina Faso - 25.07 years old
Cameroon - 25.04 years old
Guinea-Bissau - 25.04 years old
Equatorial Guinea - 24.7 years old
Tanzania - 24.64 years old
MC /DAN/AMP