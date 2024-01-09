Africa: Angola 11th Oldest Team in Africa Cup of Nations

Luanda — With an average age of 26.6 years, the Angola national football team is the 11th oldest team to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations from January to 11 February in Côte d'Ivoire.

Cape Verde is the second oldest team in the competition, with an average age of 28.1, surpassed only by Egypt, with 28.85.

Mozambique is the fifth oldest team in the competition, with an average age of 27.49.

Average age of the 24 teams that will be at the CAN'2023 as stated by the Confederation of African Football CAF:

Egypt - 28.85 years old

Cape Verde - 28.1 years old

Namibia - 27.57 years old

South Africa - 27.52 years old

Mozambique - 27.49 years old

Tunisia - 27.41 years old

Algeria - 27.35 years old

DR Congo - 27.29 years old

Senegal - 26.93 years old

Côte d'Ivoire - 26.74 years old

Angola - 26.6 years old

Morocco - 26.59 years old

Nigeria - 26.52 years old

Ghana - 26.41 years old

Mauritania - 26.37 years old

Guinea - 26.24 years old

Gambia - 26.17 years old

Zambia - 26 years old

Mali - 25.85 years old

Burkina Faso - 25.07 years old

Cameroon - 25.04 years old

Guinea-Bissau - 25.04 years old

Equatorial Guinea - 24.7 years old

Tanzania - 24.64 years old

