Kenya: Kirinyaga County Assembly to Set Aside Funds to Nature Talent

Nairobi — The County Assembly of Kirinyaga will set aside funds toward talent identification, acquisition, and development in all wards.

This was revealed by the county speaker, Muteti Murimi, during a talent search event at Tebere Secondary School organized by Gathigiriri Member of County Assembly Benson Ngahu.

Themed 'Jivunie Talanta', the event provides a stage to sensitize youths to drug and substance abuse.

The speaker noted that talent nowadays is an investment, which, if managed well, can be a source of income for many youths.

He challenged the participants to approach everything with a positive state of mind and work hard to achieve their goals.

Murimi added that, apart from passing relevant policies that will provide an enabling environment for youths to thrive, the county will pass a budget and set aside funds for empowerment.

Daniel Muriithi, the leader of the majority in the county assembly, urged talented youths to come out, practice, and take advantage of opportunities and resources provided by national and county governments.

He warned them against drug abuse, as it is a major cause of mental health issues in the county.

Benson Ngahu, the host MCA in Gathigiriri, said he chose to organize the event away from common football tournaments as it incorporates all youths from different disciplines and specializations.

Among the areas covered during the talent search that attracted over 300 participants were comedy, art, dancing, poetry, and modeling.

Ngahu pointed out that the effects of gambling and betting are very severe and called for more control measures to be instituted to curb the habit.

The nominated MCA, representing youth Bosco Gichangi, said they are lobbying for a Sh30 million allocation in the county budget, which will be distributed to all wards in the county to cater for talent identification and development. - Kna