Kenya: Sandrafelis Chebet Ready to Conquer the World After Tough Training to Be a Policewoman

Nairobi — Kenyan long distance runner Sandrafelis Chebet is optimistic of representing Kenya at this year's international competitions after completing her rigorous education to be a policewoman.

The 2018 Valencia 10km champion said she was preoccupied with training at the Police College in Kiganjo for majority of the past two years, which somewhat hampered her bid to make the Team Kenya squad for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"Last year...as well as 2022...I was in college. That's why I didn't perform as well as I had expected. My body was not in peak form but as per now, my schedule has kind of opened up and I feel I am at my best. I have been training well, with the guidance of my coach and I feel I am headed in the right direction," Chebet said.

At last year's national trials for the World Championships, the 2018 Africa Under 20 silver medalist finished a disappointing 11th in the women's 10,000m.

The year before, the 25-year-old had suffered a heartbreak when she missed out on the final team to the World Championships in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after finishing ninth in the women's 10,000m at the national trials.

Chebet, who last wore the national singlet at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia, said she is working hard to heal her Achilles heel in readiness for a shot at March's All Africa Games and the Olympics in Paris.

"For now, I am working hard to improve on my speed. I thank my coach for the much he has done to get me in top shape. I have already seen a lot of improvement compared to last year. When that time comes, I trust in God to open doors for me and that I will be in great shape," she said.

Also on her to-do list is the World Cross Country Championships - set for Belgrade, Serbia in March this year.

"I ran in the first and second legs of the Cross Country series and won in Machakos and finished third in Bomet. I am also trusting in God that I will be among those representing the country in the World Cross Country Championships," the 2015 World Under 18 2000m steeplechase silver medalist said.

Unlike previous seasons, the track and field competitions were brought forward to December last year - running simultaneously to the cross country weekend meetings.

This has raised queries and concerns on whether it would inconvenience athletes who may have planned to compete in the two categories of events.

Nonetheless, in Chebet's case, she believes this bodes well for her.

"I don't foresee any challenges at all because the training for both competitions involves long run. The training for cross country and track and field are more or less the same so I don't think it will be a problem for many athletes," she said.

Chebet was all smiles over the weekend after she clocked 32:35.43 to win the women's 10,000m at the 2nd AK Track and Field Weekend Meet at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday, ahead of Rebecca Mwangi (33:10.88) and Monica Wanjiku (33:25.43).

She also finished third in the women's 5000m, timing 15:31.23 as Faith Chepkoech (15:30.47) and Virginia Nyambura (15:30.53) finished first and second respectively.