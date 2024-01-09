Angola: First Caustic Soda Factory in Angola

Talatona — The country will gain, in the near future, the first Caustic Soda and Calcium Hypochlorite factory, to be built in the province of Benguela, in a financing from Deustche Bank valued at 24 million 831 thousand and 412 euros.

To begin the operationalization of this project, the Development Bank of Angola (BDA) and the partners of the respective initiative signed on Monday, in Luanda, two contracts for the transfer of the 'Salinas Calombolo' and 'Alexandre's House' projects.

With the capacity to produce high-quality chemicals and generate 32 direct jobs, the factory, part of the Salinas Calombolo project, will occupy approximately five thousand square kilometers.

The construction of the manufacturing unit (Salinas Calombolo project) is part of Deustche Bank's credit line, representing an industrial advance and a tangible commitment to sustainable growth and job creation in the country.

The installation of the respective factory in Angola will contribute to the improvement of public health, health and industry, especially in water treatment and surface disinfestation.

By the way, the representative of Salinas Calombolo, Adérito Areias Pereira, considered that the project will reduce the import of salt in the country, which annually spends 650 million dollars on products derived from salt.

"Our objective is to reach 500 thousand tons of salt urgently, exceeding the 200 thousand tons registered in 2023," he said.

On the other hand, the Alexandre's House project, also to be implemented in the province of Benguela, has funding of 47 million 75 thousand and 72 euros, being focused on the supply and assembly of a warehouse for reception, freezing and processing of fished in the municipality of Baía Farta.

This initiative, which aims to boost the fishing sector and the regional economy, envisages using modern fishing vessels and an advanced industrial unit for processing and freezing fish, expected to generate 203 direct jobs.

On the occasion, the president of the BDA Executive Board, Patrícia de Almeida, considered that the two projects represent the realization of a dream and a firm step towards a more prosperous and sustainable future for Angola.

For the manager, the installation of the first Caustic Soda factory will reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the national economy.

She also pointed out that the Alexandre ́s House project represents a strategic advance in the fishing sector, as it is a fishing warehouse that will reinforce national food security and support hundreds of Angolan families.

In turn, the Secretary of State for Economy, Ivan dos Santos, considered that the signed contracts represent a signal for the industry to reduce the import of raw materials, such as sodium hypochlorite, caustic soda and hydrochloric acid, in addition to boost the national economy. CHALK/MAG/DOJ