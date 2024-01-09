Angola: Angop Launches Campaign to Support National Team for Afcon2023

Luanda — A campaign to encourage the national senior men's football team, also known as the Palancas Negras (Sable Antelopes), is being promoted by the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP), as part of the African Nations Championship (AFCON2023).

The initiative, which has been running since the 4th of this month, consists of spreading encouraging vídeo messages to the Angolan squad, one of the 24 teams that will be competing in the tournament, to take place from 13 January to 11 February this year, in Côte d'Ivoire.

The campaign is aimed at sportspeople, artists, political entities and members of civil society, and should run until the opening date of the 34th edition of Africa's biggest football competition, which has been played since 1957.

In addition to the encouraging messages, the campaign includes a release of surveys on the predictions for the winners of the championsip and the results of the Palancas Negras matches.

To do this, internet users and fans interested in taking part can record their video messages and send them to angopmultimedia@gmail.com.

In the scope of their preparation for the Côte d'Ivoire AFCON, which was due to take place in 2023, the national team drew goalless in Dubai this Saturday with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a friendly match.

For AFCON2023, Angola are in group D, alongside Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Coached by the Portuguese Pedro Gonçalves and still in the preparation phase for the continental competition, the national team will play Bahrain on Wednesday in their last friendly match.

The national team's opening match in the CAN will be against Algeria, scheduled for 15 January at 21h00 in Bouaké city.

