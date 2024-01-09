Angola: Attorney - General Concerned About Fuel Smuggling Effects On Country's Economy

8 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Large-scale fuel smuggling into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has resulted in enormous losses for the national economy, as the product escapes border taxation mechanisms.

The statement was made by the Attorney-General of the Republic, Hélder Pitta Gróz, who spoke to the press this Monday, after observing, at the Nkanga Nguvo border post, Luvo commune, Mbanza Kongo municipality, the mechanisms that smugglers use to carry out their action.

To reverse the situation, the top magistrate advocated the engagement of the entire society in combating this evil, as he understands that the population has a duty to assist the authorities in implementing measures to stop the phenomenon.

According to Hélder Pitta Gróz, the same phenomenon also occurs with medicines and basic food products that are purchased by the Executive to meet internal needs, but are many times re-exported to the DRC.

He explained that his trip to Zaire Province aims to verify on the ground the mechanisms used to operationalize the smuggling of fuel and other products.

"We are here with the intention of seeing the situation in the province, mainly the borders, what is happening with fuel, medicines and basic food products that constantly leave the country for the DRC", he highlighted.

The PGR delegation, accompanied by the provincial governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, also noted the Luvo border and customs post with the DRC, which is 60 kilometers north of the city of Mbanza Kongo.

The 48-hour visit to Zaire also includes meetings with some bodies involved in the administration of justice in the region.

DA/PMV/JL/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.