Kenya: M-Pesa Services Back After Experiencing Downtime

9 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Safaricom's M-MPesa, the mobile phone-based money transfer service application is after over two hours of delay.

The countrywide delay, which began on Tuesday around 11:00 am, was being experienced on the M-PESA app and on the Sim Toolkit.

The telco however apologized to its customers about the delay which also affected mobile bank transfers.

Customers were unable to access the service for transactions on the M-Pesa app, USSD code, and SIM card tool hampering businesses.

"M-PESA is undergoing scheduled maintenance," read a message from Safaricom.

