Africa: CAF Announces Unilever As Latest Official Sponsor of TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has today announced Unilever personal care brands, including Rexona (also known as Shield, Sure), Dove, Dove Men+Care and Axe, as the latest Official Sponsors of its two forthcoming continental championships: the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 and TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024.

This partnership with CAF was forged by Unilever International, Unilever's Global Business Unit in close partnership with Unilever's Personal Care Business Group.

The partnership makes Unilever the exclusive 'Personal Care consumer goods partner' for the two tournaments, while also working closely with CAF on a range of football initiatives across Africa.

By sponsoring the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, Unilever is building on its rich history as a major partner of football events and competitions in Africa and Worldwide.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 which will kick off on 13 January, is expected to be watched by over 800 million people Worldwide tuning in to catch the unique flavour of Africa's biggest footballing celebration.

The TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024 will take place in the summer of 2024 in Morocco, with the dates still to be announced.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "Our partnership with Unilever and our sponsors are contributing to CAF achieving its objective of making CAF Competitions and African Football globally competitive and appealing to football fans and broadcasting viewers in Africa and worldwide. We are pleased to welcome Unilever as the latest Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 and the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024. We are also delighted with the numerous sponsors that we have been announcing over the past year and are excited about the new sponsors who continuously approach us with the intention of partnering with CAF."

CEO of Unilever International Mr Assem Puri said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) and engage a large audience through our Personal Care brands. Through this partnership, we are also excited to connect with the future generation of football athletes across the African continent and help them grow."

For further inquiries, please contact:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department

