Africa: Morocco - Bilal El Khannouss Praises SAN Pedro Training Facilities

9 January 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Atlas Lions midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is full of praise for Morocco's training facilities in San Pedro.

The Atlas Lions were the first team to touch down in Cote d'Ivoire ahead of the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast 2023.

The North African giants trained on Monday for the first time at the stadium Auguste-Denise de San Pédro, after their arrival the day before. "I think it's the best facility that I have seen since I played in Africa. The hotel is also perfect," said El Khannouss.

"We have everything to prepare well," added the KRC Genk (Belgium) midfielder.

The Atlas Lions are upbeat about their campaign in Cote d'Ivoire, with Bilal El Khannouss saying that they are ready to give it their all.

"We know that the Moroccan supporters are always behind us. We saw it in all competitions. We will do everything to make them proud. I thank them for the support they give us all the time," said El Khannouss.

El Khannouss is playing in his first TotalEnergies CAF AFCON and will be relying on mentorship from current CAF Awards Coach of the Year Walid Regragui.

"We will listen to what the coach will tell us and with that we will do our best".

Morocco kicks off their campaign against Tanzania on Wednesday, 17 January. They then face DR Congo three days later before wrapping up their final group game against Zambia on 24 January.

All matches will be played at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro.

