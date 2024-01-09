Kenya: Will Gor Mahia Run Away With the FKF Premier League Title?

analysis

Nairobi — Is Gor Mahia headed for a record extending 21st FKF Premier League title? With the league standing on the halfway mark, K'Ogalo have opened a seven-point gap on top of the log and still remain unbeaten.

Their slim 1-0 victory over Posta Rangers on Saturday saw them move to 37 points and still remain unbeaten this season.

Head coach Jonathan McKinstry is delighted that his side has extended their brilliant run, but admits this will only make the subsequent matches more difficult. But even with that, he says the focus remains the same; a trophy at the end of the season.

"Teams come and treat our game like it is a Cup final because they want to make a big mark by getting a result against Gor Mahia. Now that we are on this long run, it magnifies their desire to beat us because they want to become the team that breaks the unbeaten run," McKinstry said after the Posta game.

He added; "This has been a great run but even if it will end tomorrow, of course we will be disappointed but also we will know that it was a great one."

K'Ogalo's last defeat was on June 21, 2023, when they were beaten 3-2 by Kakamega Homeboyz in the run up for the league title then.

And now, McKinstry is optimistic they can keep the winning run going, but admits they have to step up their game.

Meanwhile, City Stars, who started the season on a low have slowly raised their hands to be considered as possible spoilers to the party as they are now second at the end of the first leg.

Simba wa Nairobi has won six matches in a row, the weekend 3-0 thrashing of FC Talanta moving them to 30 points, a point above Posta.

But even with the brilliant run, coach Nicholas Muyoti remains modest in his ambitions, saying his side will not be drawn into title talk, but will take each match at a time.

"We just want to win each game that comes. The target remains the same; to finish in a position better than we did last season and if we achieve that, it is a success for us," Muyoti noted.

At the same time, 12-time champions Tusker FC have also shown their title credentials. Just like City Stars, they had a slow start to the season, but have risen lately to push to fifth, from just 14th last month.

The Brewers have won four consecutive matches, and Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of KCB was a huge statement in their ambition to challenge for the top prize they lost by a point last season.

Robert Matano's men are looking to ensure they narrow the gap with Gor, and as they prepare to play the league leaders in two weeks, they hope to be at their best.

Tusker are fifth with 28 points and victory in their next match will see them potentially move to second, if the teams above them drop points.

Elsewhere at the bottom of the log, Sofapaka pulled themselves off the doldrums with a well worked 3-0 win over Bidco United, in Zedekiah Otieno's first match in charge.

The veteran tactician seems to be working his magic already, the win putting off a horrible run for Batoto ba Mungu that had seen them lose back-to-back matches.

The victory against Bidco saw them move off the automatic drop zone for the first time this season, as they went 16th with 17 points.

Down at the chop zone, Shabana FC and Nzoia Sugar failed to earn wins after identical 1-0 defeats. Nzoia are bottom with 13 points, just one behind Shabana, who have found life in the top flight difficult.

FKF Premier League weekend results (Round 17)

Gor Mahia 1-0 Nairobi City Stars, Tusker FC 5-0 KCB, Bandari FC 1-0 Nzoia Sugar FC, Shabana 0-1 Muhoroni Youth, Police FC 3-0 Kakamega Homeboyz, Kariobangi Sharks 1-1 Murang'a Seal, Sofapaka 3-0 Bidco United, AFC Leopards 1-0 Ulinzi Stars.