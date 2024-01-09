Rwanda: Team TotalEnergies Camp in Musanze Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda 2024

8 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

French cycling powerhouse Team TotalEnergies has become the first foreign team to arrive in the country ahead of the much-anticipated Tour du Rwanda 2024 slated for February 18-25.

The UCI Pro team is camping at Africa Rising Cycling Center located in Musanze District preparing for the new season with Tour du Rwanda set to become their first test of the year.

"Exciting times as Team TotalEnergies who are gearing up for the season with intense training at the center. Doors wide open, bridging the cycling world for pros and amateurs alike," the Musanze-based cycling centre posted on x.

Team TotalEnergies is among 20 teams confirmed to take part in Tour du Rwanda 2024. The French team has not missed a single edition of the Rwandan annual race since becoming a UCI Pro team in 2020, winning it once when Spanish rider Cristian Rodriguez claimed the yellow jersey in 2021.

The Africa Rising Cycling Center started operations in 2015 with the aim of developing young talents who can compete at the international level.

Valens Ndayisenga, Joseph Areruya, Jean Bosco Nsengimana are among Rwanda's elite riders who were raised at the centre.

The centre has also been hosting the national cycling team (Team Rwanda)'s training camp, preparing for both local and international competitions.

It has also been accommodating some foreign teams during previous editions of Tour du Rwanda.

