Kenya: M-Pesa Down As Safaricom Attributes the Outage to Scheduled Maintenance

Nairobi — M-Pesa currently down as Safaricom attributes the outage to scheduled maintenance
M-Pesa is currently unavailable, as the telco attributes the outage to scheduled maintenance.
The service is unavailable on the M-Pesa app, USSD code, and SIM card tool.
A spot check by Capital Business confirmed the downtime in what could see several services brought to a halt.
The situation is likely to jeopardize various transactions since M-Pesa usage is spread across all sectors of the economy.
"M-PESA is undergoing scheduled maintenance," read a message from Safaricom.