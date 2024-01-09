Kenya: M-Pesa Down As Safaricom Attributes the Outage to Scheduled Maintenance

Nairobi — M-Pesa currently down as Safaricom attributes the outage to scheduled maintenance

M-Pesa is currently unavailable, as the telco attributes the outage to scheduled maintenance.

The service is unavailable on the M-Pesa app, USSD code, and SIM card tool.

A spot check by Capital Business confirmed the downtime in what could see several services brought to a halt.

The situation is likely to jeopardize various transactions since M-Pesa usage is spread across all sectors of the economy.

"M-PESA is undergoing scheduled maintenance," read a message from Safaricom.