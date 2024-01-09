Mozambique: - Over 160,000 People in Manica May Be Affected By Flooding

Chimoio — Mozambique's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), has warned that over 160,000 people may be affected by natural disasters, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, as the peak of the current rainy season approaches.

Flooding may affect residents of the districts of Tambara, Machaze, Sussundenga, Gondola, Macate and Mossurize.

According to the head of the Risk Management and Reduction Department at the INGD in Manica, Vernito Gonga, who was speaking recently to reporters, a contingency plan is being implemented to minimize the impacts of extreme weather events.

"We have deployed three vessels in two districts. We are referring to Sussundenga and Tambara, where we have records of extreme weather events. We also have disaster risk management committees in these places that are directly assisting the population', he said.

Gonga guaranteed that there would be an immediate response in the event of flooding in the main river basins.

"These boats are also there to serve the population of those districts crossed by two major and important rivers, namely the Zambezi and the Lucite', he said, explaining that in addition to the boats, the INGD has put food kits and other first aid products on standby.

"These are tents and other food supplies to respond in real time to any request in the event of a disaster', he said.

According to Gonga, in coordination with community, and religious leaders and partners, the INGD is working to persuade the population to leave flood-prone areas and move to safer places.

"Awareness-raising is done at all levels. We want people to go to safe areas. We want to avoid deaths and loss of property due to climatic events. The population is responding positively to these appeals. A considerable number of people are already in safe places', he said.

"They are leaving with their belongings and that makes us happy, because people already know the danger to their lives when they live in risky areas', he noted.