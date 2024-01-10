Zimbabwe: ZBC Presenter Blames Colonial Era Abuse On Ndebele King Lobengula 'Who Loved Sugar' Live On TV

A ZBC Presenter, Victoria Manase, last week blamed colonial-era abuses on black people by whites on 1800s Ndebele King Lobengula, further stating he had been enticed by sugar.

Manase said this live on national television while hosting Wednesday's Good Morning Zimbabwe (GMZ).

Co-host Farai Magada could not be left out, arguing colonialism, despite its 'ills' was a necessary evil as they could now 'sit in front of cameras and wear proper clothes not nhembe.'

There was a furore recently when a local daily fused an image of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu and King Lobengula while holding a pack of sugar.

The image and comments by Manase are based on a decades-long stereotype of King Lobengula who signed the Rudd Concession that led to colonisation of modern-day Zimbabwe.

Watch video here