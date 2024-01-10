Zimbabwe: ZBC Presenter Blames Colonial Era Abuse On Ndebele King Lobengula 'Who Loved Sugar' Live On TV

10 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A ZBC Presenter, Victoria Manase, last week blamed colonial-era abuses on black people by whites on 1800s Ndebele King Lobengula, further stating he had been enticed by sugar.

Manase said this live on national television while hosting Wednesday's Good Morning Zimbabwe (GMZ).

Co-host Farai Magada could not be left out, arguing colonialism, despite its 'ills' was a necessary evil as they could now 'sit in front of cameras and wear proper clothes not nhembe.'

There was a furore recently when a local daily fused an image of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu and King Lobengula while holding a pack of sugar.

The image and comments by Manase are based on a decades-long stereotype of King Lobengula who signed the Rudd Concession that led to colonisation of modern-day Zimbabwe.

Watch video here

 

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.