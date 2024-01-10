Kenya: State Releases Sh6 Billion for Coffee Farmers

Nairobi — The government has released Sh6 billion to support coffee farming.

It will go into the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund as well as into production.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura announced yesterday that the distribution began yesterday in Makueni County and will be extended to all 37 coffee-producing counties.

Today, the distribution will also be done in the counties of Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Kirinyaga County and Murang'a.

The disbursement of the fund is part of the government's commitment to reviving the coffee sub-sector.

"Recognizing the pivotal role of coffee in our economic growth and its significant support to over 5 million Kenyans involved in the whole coffee value chain, we've undertaken strategic initiatives to enhance production," Mwaura said.

The distribution will ensure a guaranteed minimum return (GMR) of Sh80 per kilo of coffee cherry, up from the previous guaranteed price of Sh60.