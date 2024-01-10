Kenya: President Ruto Commits to Fighting Graft in the Judiciary

Eldoret — The government will not use money to seek favourable court rulings, President William Ruto has said.

Instead, he said, the government will fight corruption in the Judiciary so that Kenyans can get justice with ease.

"Some people have told me to set aside some money, like the previous government did, to sort out court matters. I have told them I have no budget for that. Instead, we will fight corrupt judicial staff," said President Ruto.

He made it clear that time has come for corruption in the Judiciary to be dealt with firmly and decisively.

He noted that the independence of the Judiciary should not be used as an excuse to deny Kenyans development, saying it is their constitutional right.

President Ruto said the Judiciary is answerable to the people of Kenya, noting that it should engage in matters that sabotage development projects.

"We are going to make sure that all of us respect the sovereignty of the people of Kenya. When I say, and I repeat, that we must deal firmly and decisively with corruption in the judiciary, I mean it. We are going to firmly and decisively root out corruption in the Judiciary," said President Ruto.

He said some judicial officials were sabotaging initiatives aimed at transforming Kenya, adding that some of the programmes are meant to fulfill the requirements of Article 43 of the Constitution that obligates the State to provide economic and social rights, including decent housing and universal healthcare.

President Ruto said the implementation of affordable housing and universal healthcare programmes will go on uninterrupted.

He pointed out that some corrupt individuals were hiding behind the courts to frustrate efforts by the government to transform the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

"Those who messed up the National Hospital Insurance Fund by paying millions of shillings to non-existent hospitals and fake individuals are the ones in court to frustrate the implementation of universal healthcare," the head of State said.

He said it was wrong for some independent institutions to sabotage and derail programmes that have a direct impact on the lives of Kenyans.

"With tremendous respect, we want a country where independent institutions work in harmony for the benefit of all Kenyans," said President Ruto.

The President spoke during the launch of Kapsuswa and Pioneer affordable housing projects in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday. He maintained that he will firmly resist those out to sabotage the ongoing efforts to transform Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told President Ruto to remain steadfast and focused on working for Kenyans.

Mr Gachagua said the President's employers are the people of Kenya and they are the only people he should listen to.

"We know the same people who used to say Dr Ruto would not be President are undermining programmes aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans," he said.

Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Uasin Gishu Governor Chelilim Bii asked the Judiciary to be mindful of the welfare of Kenyans and desist from actions that frustrate development projects.

MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), David Kiplagat (Soy), Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Gladys Shollei (Women Rep, Uasin Gishu), and Senators Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi) were present.

Senators Mandago and Cherargei told the Judiciary not to frustrate efforts aimed at transforming Kenya.

At another event, the President also launched construction work at the Eldoret 64 Market. When complete, the market will accommodate 4,000 traders up from the current 400.

The Head of State regretted that the transformation of Kenya has been delayed for many years and no one will stop him from moving the country forward.

"The countries we started together are far ahead of us because of sabotage. We will deal with them," he said.

President Ruto said the construction of Eldoret market was part of the efforts to improve the working conditions for small-scale traders, including Mama Mboga.

He assured Kenyans that the country's economy has stabilised and is out of debt distress and on the path to recovery.

"The sound economic initiatives we have put in place have enabled our country to get out of economic crisis. We are now on the right path to economic prosperity," said President Ruto.