Kenya: 3 Million Bags of Fertilizer to Arrive in Kenya This Month

Nairobi — President William Ruto todays said that the country will receive 3 million bags of fertilizer by the end of this month.

He said that the manures are meant to increase food production besides cutting overreliance on imported foods.

"This year we have a plan, by the end of this month we will have three million bags of fertilizers this month and our initiative is to cut short the importation of food," he said.

The reduction of fertilizer prices, the Head of State added, has enabled farmers to cultivate more crops, reducing food prices.

"The fertilizer that was initially sold at seven thousand we have reduced it to twenty-five thousand, and this has led to many farmers putting more effort," he said.

While speaking on Sunday during a church service in Eldoret, Ruto said that his administration will invest in dams to boost yields.

He said that talks are underway with the World Bank to ensure the projects, which will cost an estimated Sh100 billion, kick off immediately.

"We have to invest in water storage, we have to invest in water harvest so that we can agriculture towards irrigation," he said.

According to the president, the country spends Sh500 billion on food importation, and he aims to cut this to zero by the year 2030.

He affirmed that the execution of this project will erase hunger in the country and reduce Kenya's reliance on imported food.

The president said that this project will mainly target the bigger chunk of Kenya, which is mostly semi-arid, and will not only help in crop growing but will also provide water for domestic use and for animals.

By Ken Muthomi