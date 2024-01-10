South Africa Braces for More Power Cuts in 2024 - South African News Briefs - January 10, 2023

South Africa Braces for More Power Cuts in 2024

South Africa's power woes are likely to continue in the near future, despite power utility Eskom's efforts to improve the situation, reports IOL. Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned that the country will still experience rotational power cuts, even though Eskom is working to reduce their severity. Although Eskom managed to maintain minimal load shedding during the festive season and achieved three days of full electricity supply in the first week of 2024, the power utility has warned of severe load shedding this year due to exceeding demand and unreliable generation units. To address these issues, Eskom is carrying out planned maintenance and working to bring additional units online, such as Unit 5 at Kusile Power Station. However, Ramokgopa acknowledged that the majority of Eskom's units remain unreliable, and load shedding will continue to be a reality for South Africans in the medium term.

Mbalula Admits Ruling Party Lied to Protect Zuma in Nkandla Scandal

Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), ignited a firestorm after openly admitting the party misled the public to protect former president Jacob Zuma during the Nkandla scandal, reports EWN. Speaking at an ANC rally in Mpumalanga, Mbalula made the astonishing confession, acknowledging the party's false portrayal of a swimming pool as a "fire pool" in Zuma's defense. This audacious claim sparked immediate controversy, with party leaders like Gwede Mantashe cautioning Mbalula about his public pronouncements. However, Mbalula remained defiant, asserting during an interview with 702's John Perlman that his comments merely echoed sentiments previously expressed by other ANC figures. He defended his statement as historically accurate, citing documented facts and the involvement of an ad-hoc committee in the Nkandla saga.

Parents Grapple with Costly School Supplies and Uniforms as New Academic Year Approaches

Parents of school-going children face financial strain in January due to escalating costs of uniforms and stationery, often running into thousands, reports IOL. School lists dictate essential supplies, often exclusively available at specific suppliers, limiting cost-saving opportunities. Despite efforts to curtail expenses by omitting non-essential items, like dictionaries and calculators, costs remain high - reportedly reaching R2,110 for Grade 5 and R2,050 for Grade 7 stationery, not accounting for future expenditures. In addition, expenses include school clothing, shoes, and seasonal items, adding to the financial burden. Different schools and grades showcase varying stationery costs, from R1,185 to R4,983, depending on location and grade level. Uniform costs, ranging from shirts to shoes and skirts, also contribute significantly to expenses, alongside other necessary items like bags, ties, and sportswear, exacerbating financial pressure on parents, especially those with children entering new schools.

