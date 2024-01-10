Kenya: Young Entrepreneurs Urged to Venture Into Blue Economy

9 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Young entrepreneurs have been urged to venture into the blue economy by exploring new business opportunities propelled by BlueInvest Africa.

BlueInvest Africa 2024, which is marking its second edition in July, will handpick 30 leading projects from young entrepreneurs seeking financial solutions and link them to investors.

It will also reach out to African small, micro, and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) whose innovative ideas require support to flourish in the African continent markets.

According to BlueInvest Africa, the projects should be centered around areas of fishing, tourism, transport, biotechnologies, aquaculture, and renewable energies that promote the blue economy.

BlueInvest Africa is also committed to promoting equitable and sustainable development, ensuring food security, and enhancing resilience to climate change.

