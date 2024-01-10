Kenya: President Ruto Commissions M-Pesa Foundation Project at Kamagut Primary School

Eldoret — M-PESA Foundation and Ministry of Education commissioned a project for the construction of a Junior School and renovations at Kamagut Primary School in Uasin Gishu County in an event graced by His Excellency President William Ruto.

The project is expected to impact 1,000 learners.

The Junior School will see the construction of 18 classrooms, an administration block, dining and multipurpose halls, 6 door ablution blocks for staff and pupils, the construction and furnishing of ICT and home science labs, and the supply of furniture.

The works will also include water supply to the school.

"Through M-PESA Foundation, our interventions are aimedtowards improving access to quality education at all levels of education. This programme is aligned to improving education outcomes and access to education opportunities for children from underprivileged backgrounds including those living with disabilities. Today, we are privileged to have the support of the Head of State in our efforts to transform lives through education," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

In addition to the construction of the Junior Secondary School, M-PESA Foundation also renovated and furnished several classrooms.

The Foundation's education programmes have benefitted 1.3 million learners in all 47 counties through the M-PESA Foundation Academy which enrols disadvantaged children, the Keeping Girls in School programme that has ensured over 800,000 girls have access to sanitary towels and through the improvement of learning spaces through the construction and renovation of facilities.

"We are grateful to M-PESA Foundation and the Ministry of Education for supporting our school. The infrastructure has been improved and the classrooms are well furnished. The completion of the Junior School will open up education opportunities in the community and the surroundings," said Daniel Rotich Kibiwot, Headteacher, Kamagut Primary School.

In the next 3 years, 3 million learners are expected to benefit from M-PESA Foundation initiatives such as a scholarship programme for secondary school students and a comprehensive far-reaching TVET Programme that will contribute to improving employability among the youth.

M-PESA Foundation has impacted over 8.2 million Kenyans in education, health, environment, water and disaster response and in the next 3 years at least 11 million people are expected to benefit from the Foundation's interventions in all 47 counties.