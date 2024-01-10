Rwanda: Kagame, King Abdullah II Commit to Enhance Ties

President Kagame and King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein of the Kingdom of Jordan have expressed shared commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation, following the latter's visit to Rwanda.

King Abdullah II was in Kigali on a three-day working visit since January 7, to strengthen bilateral relations and witness the signing of different agreements across various sectors.

Reflecting on his counterpart's visit, Kagame noted: "Rwanda and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan share common values and aspirations for development rooted in peace, justice and security.

"I look forward to building on our productive discussions and further strengthening our bilateral ties and the friendship between our two peoples."

King Abudullah II extended his appreciation to Kagame for the warm hospitality, saying that it was "inspiring to witness firsthand how the Rwandan people, through resilience and unity, turned Rwanda into a beacon of progress and prosperity admired by all. Jordan is keen to advance its partnership with you."

On the first day of his visit, on January 7, the two held a tête-à-tête followed by bilateral talks together with their respective delegations. The talks were followed by the signing of various agreements and memoranda of understanding including one on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance, and an agreement on cooperation in the field of health and medical science.

They also signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation, and another one in the field of agriculture.

The King of Jordan visited Kigali Genocide Memorial and paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, noting that it is a testament to national reconciliation.

He said: "It is a testament to this nation's dedication to national reconciliation. The stories shared here hold lessons to the whole world about overcoming great tragedies and working towards unity, peace, and resilience."

Rwanda and Jordan cooperate in the fight against terrorism through direct communication as well as cooperation in political consultations, higher education, health and medical sciences, defence and security, and air services.