Egypt: Rafah Border Crossing Receives 24 Injured Palestinians, 96 Dual Nationals

9 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Rafah Border Crossing received on Tuesday 9/1/2024

24 injured Palestinians along with their companions as well as 96 dual nationals who will transit in Egypt on their way to their homelands.

A total of 128 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through Rafah and Kerem Abu Salem border crossings on Monday, Al Qahera News reported.

A total of 22,835 martyrs have been killed, more than 70 percent of whom are women and children, and while 58,316 others have been wounded, in addition to 7,000 people missing under the rubble.

The Egyptian Red Crescent announced on Sunday that it is preparing 90 aid trucks, including four carrying fuel, for delivery to the Gaza Strip through Rafah Border Crossing. The shipment consists of food, medical supplies, medicines, water, and other types of humanitarian aid.

On Saturday, four trucks transporting fuel and 70 others transferring various humanitarian aid headed to Gaza through the same crossing.

On Wednesday, 127 aid trucks and seven ambulances entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt, including four ambulances provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and three ambulances from the State of Kuwait, as well as four gas tanks.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.