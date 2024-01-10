Egypt: Rafah Border Crossing Receives 24 Injured Palestinians, 96 Dual Nationals

Rafah Border Crossing received on Tuesday 9/1/2024

24 injured Palestinians along with their companions as well as 96 dual nationals who will transit in Egypt on their way to their homelands.

A total of 128 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through Rafah and Kerem Abu Salem border crossings on Monday, Al Qahera News reported.

A total of 22,835 martyrs have been killed, more than 70 percent of whom are women and children, and while 58,316 others have been wounded, in addition to 7,000 people missing under the rubble.

The Egyptian Red Crescent announced on Sunday that it is preparing 90 aid trucks, including four carrying fuel, for delivery to the Gaza Strip through Rafah Border Crossing. The shipment consists of food, medical supplies, medicines, water, and other types of humanitarian aid.

On Saturday, four trucks transporting fuel and 70 others transferring various humanitarian aid headed to Gaza through the same crossing.

On Wednesday, 127 aid trucks and seven ambulances entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt, including four ambulances provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and three ambulances from the State of Kuwait, as well as four gas tanks.

